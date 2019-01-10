

This is Michael Medved at MichaelMedved.com for Townhall.

Christian Bale won a recent Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for playing Dick Cheney in “Vice,” and on claiming his prize he said, “Thank you, Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role.” “Vice” is an inept, incoherent dud that portrays its subject as a one-dimensional, diabolical monster, ignoring a real-life record of achievement as White House Chief of Staff, five term Congressman, Defense Secretary and two-term Vice President.

The obsession with demonizing conservatives produced this misbegotten mess, smearing a patriotic public servant who retired a decade ago, and going so far as to suggest he didn’t deserve the heart transplant he received in 2011.

By classifying this pitch-dark film as a “comedy” its producers cheerfully shrug off any sense of historical or artistic responsibility and, as Bale darkly suggests, serve Satan.

I’m Michael Medved.