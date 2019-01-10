ADF

Medved: Hollywood Thanks Satan for Shoddy Work

January 10, 2019 Leave a comment 39 Views


This is Michael Medved at MichaelMedved.com for Townhall.

Christian Bale won a recent Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for playing Dick Cheney in “Vice,” and on claiming his prize he said, “Thank you, Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role.” “Vice” is an inept, incoherent dud that portrays its subject as a one-dimensional, diabolical monster, ignoring a real-life record of achievement as White House Chief of Staff, five term Congressman, Defense Secretary and two-term Vice President.

The obsession with demonizing conservatives produced this misbegotten mess, smearing a patriotic public servant who retired a decade ago, and going so far as to suggest he didn’t deserve the heart transplant he received in 2011.

By classifying this pitch-dark film as a “comedy” its producers cheerfully shrug off any sense of historical or artistic responsibility and, as Bale darkly suggests, serve Satan.

I’m Michael Medved.

Jerry Bowyer: The Israel-Brazil Alliance?

January 9, 2019 Leave a comment 159 Views


The first thing the new Brazilian President did after his inauguration was to turn and hug Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That—and the fact that Netanyahu was there at all—is extraordinary. It was Bibi’s first trip to anywhere in South America.

Adding to the sense of solidarity with Israel was the sound of the Shofar horn being blown by a rabbi.

Bolsonaro has made friendship with Israel a cornerstone of his administration: He, too, has promised to move their Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

Our friend George Gilder has argued in his book The Israel Test that someone’s attitude towards Israel reveals their attitude about entrepreneurship.

Because of his approach to market capitalism, his approach to Israel and the Middle East and his efforts to deal with cronyism and corruption, Brazil’s stock market has been the best performer in the world.

Albert Mohler: Understanding the Rise in Claims of Transgender Identity

January 8, 2019 Leave a comment 186 Views


Could the transgender revolution really be fueled by a social dimension?—a social contagion?

That’s what a current—and now very controversial—peer-reviewed study has found. The headline from the Economist in London was this, “Why are so many teenage girls appearing in gender clinics?”

The author of the academic study discovered that there is a clear social dimension, a contagion of what’s called gender dysphoria, particularly among adolescent girls and young women.

So: What does it mean?

It means the recent spike in transgender identity may be attributable in large measure to the influence of other young women in the same place at the same time within a definable set of relationships or going to similar places on the internet.

You may have sensed this already by observation and intuition.

Now: The academic research supports it.

Michael Medved: Finding the Message in the Miraculous

January 7, 2019 Leave a comment 228 Views


On the last Sabbath of 2018, Jewish communities around the world read aloud a Biblical passage that, coincidentally, suggests a means to find guidance in 2019. In Exodus, Chapter Three, Moses tends sheep in the wilderness and spots a bush that burns brightly but isn’t consumed.

The text not only describes this wonder, but records the reaction of Moses. “I will turn aside now and look at this great sight,” he resolves. And only then, the Bible says: “God saw that he turned aside to see, and God called to him….”

In other words, the Divine voice addressed him in direct response to his sense of wonder, his open eyes and open heart. In the year ahead, may we “turn aside to see” the miraculous developments in our world and listen for the deeper messages they’re sending us.

China’s Provocations and Prospects for an Adequate Defense Budget in 116th Congress

January 4, 2019 Leave a comment 372 Views


Townhall Review – January 5, 2019

Hugh Hewitt and Congressman Tim Ryan talk about the defense budget and the cooperation needed from both sides of the aisle. Hugh Hewitt talks with Congressman Mike Gallagher about the threat from a Chinese admiral to test U.S. resolve by sinking two U. S. Navy aircraft carriers. Sebastian Gorka talks with John Batchelor about populism, nationalism, and the rejection of the Elites. Hugh Hewitt asks Congressman Steve Scalise about the events of the day he was shot and the long recovery detailed in his book, Back in the Game. Dennis Prager discusses the left-wing politicizing of national sports with Clay Travis who wrote of this phenomenon in his book, Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too.

Michael Medved: An Outrage Should Inspire Bi-Partisan Action

January 3, 2019 Leave a comment 398 Views


In Central California, a gang-connected illegal immigrant shot and killed a local cop who, with his wife, had just celebrated a newborn son. The 32-year-old shooter already had two drunk driving arrests and bragged on social media about his street gang membership. The Sheriff’s office that arrested him complained about California’s “sanctuary policies”—not because they deliberately protect criminals, but because they block cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration officials to apprehend the bad guys.

This tragic loss ought to persuade Americans—left, right and center—to rethink an obnoxious obstacle to law enforcement. It should also inspire bi-partisan efforts to draft new laws to keep firearms out of the hands of illegals; even the strongest defenders of the Second Amendment must recognize it was never meant to protect gun rights for those who live in the country illegally.

